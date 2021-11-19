This First Person piece was written by Leisha Toory, a student at Memorial University in St. John's. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

When I landed at the St. John's airport in January 2020, I was welcomed by the remnants of a snowstorm, still going from the day before.

It was the first time I had ever seen a winter storm.

I grew up in Dublin — with its mild climate — and I was coming from my home, the tropical island Mauritius, so this first winter storm was certainly a memorable and unique experience.

I was underdressed and underprepared. I was wearing a zipper jacket and clothing that was too thick for winter in Mauritius, but too thin for St. John's. I did not have the earmuffs, warm gloves, appropriate boots or any thick fuzzy sweaters. So, standing in line with my suitcases outside the airport at 2 a.m. while waiting for cab with the sharp winter winds harshly pricking my face, I was praying that my bare, frozen, numb fingers would not fall off.

My name is Leisha, and this is my letter to the community of St. John's, as the city welcomes some new arrivals.

Leisha Toory is from Mauritius, grew up in Dublin, and now lives in St. John's. (Submitted by Leisha Toory)

In late October, more than 100 Afghan refugees landed in St. John's. Ever since, I have constantly been checking for updates on how things are unfolding for them, and how we can contribute to make their experience positive.

As I was reading the news articles, one piece of information in particular stood out: even though the hotel heater was at 25 C, they were still very cold.

My experience with the winter is absolutely not the same as theirs. My journey to St. John's is by no means similar to theirs. But on humanitarian grounds, as an international student away from home who wasn't prepared for winter in Newfoundland, it fills my heart with inspiration to learn of the massive, commendable support of the wonderful St. John's community — support so strong that the Association for New Canadians has closed donations until everything they've received so far can be distributed!

An Afghan refugee holds a small Canadian flag at the St. John's International Airport on Oct. 26. (Ritche Perez/Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada)

But there are still ways to help. You might not be aware the city welcomed the refugees, or that they're still acclimatizing to their new environment. The goal behind my words is to simply convey the message that we can team up as a community to provide warmth for the coming winter through small acts of kindness and coziness — as the St. John's community has always been delivering!

Simple gesture, profound impact

We can spread the word. Sharing a simple welcome note either verbally or on social media establishes a conversation and perspective of acceptance, support and positivity. This simple gesture consolidates a community that is founded on safety, welcome and opportunity. It can ease the pathway of rebuilding lives, setting up safe homes and thriving in peace. It can foster understanding and meaningful connectedness. After all, a climate of respect and inclusion is the cornerstone of harmonious community cohesion.

My words may not change their situation, but I do believe in kindness. I believe we all have kindness in our hearts ready to be emanated in the community.

As Islamic scholar Hamza Yusuf said, "Words move hearts, and hearts move limbs."

Even if one person reads my words and says, "I can help," it will make a big difference.

An Afghan woman holds the hand of an Afghan child at the St. John's airport on Oct. 26. Both arrived in Canada from Afghanistan that night. (Ritche Perez/Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada)

I learned at a very young age that the smallest support can create a robust chain of big differences by motivating others to join in.

In 2013, two hours of torrential rainfall caused flash floods in Mauritius and the catastrophe swept into the densely populated area of Canal Dayot.

Immediately afterward, the Mauritian people put forward a massive social solidarity campaign to restore normalcy, through donations and various other means of help. This streak of nationhood and solidarity in hours of need, resilience and community action have all become part of our common culture.

When one person takes the small step of helping, it is a colossal action toward positive change. It is not necessarily the number of people; it is the action that reverberates the impact.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador