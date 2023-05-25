2023 has fewest sitting days for N.L. legislature in years

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says there are fewer sitting days than usual in the House of Assembly this year, but the amount of time compares with previous years and with other provincial legislatures. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador provincial legislature wrapped up its spring session Thursday, scattering its 40 MHAs back to their districts for the summer. They will not return until Oct. 16, after 144 days.

There are just 39 sitting days at the House of Assembly scheduled in 2023, the fewest since at least 2017, which is the earliest archived parliamentary calendar on the legislature's website. For the five years from 2017 through 2021, the House averaged 54.8 days. In 2022, the number was 46 — seven more than this year.

Premier Andrew Furey acknowledged the schedule has changed over the years, but said the total number of hours is around the same every year and compares with other legislatures.

"If you look around the country, other jurisdictions, we're pretty much in the middle with respect to the number of days sitting," he said. "I know Nova Scotia, for example, isn't sitting now and hasn't sat for some time, doesn't intend to come back until the fall."

Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up its spring session on April 12, after 14 sitting days, compared to Newfoundland and Labrador's 24 spring session days.

More debate needed, says Brazil

David Brazil — marking his last day as interim Progressive Conservative leader and Opposition leader, with the party holding its leadership convention over the summer — said there needs to be more debate in the House of Assembly.

"How many times have I asked that we come back for a special sitting on a particular issue that was a challenge to Newfoundlanders and Labradors? And unfortunately the administration didn't take us up on that," he said.

"There needs to be more time in this House of Assembly to debate issues and make sure legislation that sets the parameters for programs and services and spending, is done in a manner that the general public has a better opportunity to have input to that."

NDP Leader Jim Dinn said the government could be doing "better due diligence" before presenting legislation to the House.

"The frustrating part to me at times is that we can spend these marathon sessions [debating legislation] and the House goes beyond 5:30 until 12 o'clock at night — at what point does that serve when it comes to reasonable debate?" he said.

He too suggested more committee work would help make the House more efficient.

"When the legislation comes, the bugs are worked out, but have that reasonable debate."

Next year promises an increase in sitting days, with 49 days scheduled for 2024.

