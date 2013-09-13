Smokers, step away, says Port aux Basques legion after fire

After a small fire Tuesday night at the Port aux Basques legion, management is telling its members to step away from the building while smoking.

"If the legion wasn't open that night, it could have been a lot different the next day," legion president Pam Osmond told CBC.

"Thank god one of the bartenders went outside, because they had smelled smoke inside the building."

The fire was started by smokers stuffing empty cigarette packs into a container for cigarette butts, and then dropping still-lit cigarette butts on top of the cardboard, said Osmond. The container got so hot it caught the siding on the building on fire.

While the fire itself was quite small and was extinguished before severe damage was done, Osmond said, it could have been a lot worse. The siding, which was recently replaced because of wind storm damage, will need to be replaced again, to the tune of $300 to $500.

Moving back

Osmond said smoking rules will be stricter. Cigarette butt containers have now been moved 20 feet away from the building, she said, and the branch has put up no-smoking signs.

"We were scared," she said. "We have a lot of houses close to our legion. It could have been a bad night."

No-smoking signs often don't deter smokers from lighting up right next to them, Osmond acknowledged, but she hopes the members of the branch will accept the changes being made to the smoking policy.

So far, so good, she said.

"The last two days have been going good," she said.

"We have to enforce it. We have no choice but to keep monitoring it and we will be making regular checks.… I have big shoulders; they just have to understand I have to look out for the building. I've got a big responsibility there."

