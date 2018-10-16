People are lining up for legal marijuana sales to start in St. John's

Shops are ready to sell cannabis, and people are ready to buy it, once the clock hits midnight in St. John's.

In Newfoundland, which has a separate timezone from the rest of Canada, midnight comes earlier, and people were ready for marijuana to be sold over the counter.

A lineup at the Tweed retail location on Water Street in downtown St. John's started at around 8 p.m. NT, and steadily grew as the time ticked down to 12 a.m.

First in line was Ian Power, who was waiting at Tweed in St. John's, along with a growing crowd, for the store to open at midnight.

First in line was Ian Power, who lined up at 8 p.m. so he could "make history."

"It's been my dream to be the first person to buy the first legal gram of cannabis in Canada, and here I finally am," Power said.

"I'm elated. I'm so excited, I can't stop smiling. I'm not cold. It's freezing cold out, but I'm not cold."

Ian Power says he hopes the stereotype of a 'stupid stoner' is gone in the near future, following the legalization of cannabis in Canada. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Power, who said he has advocated for cannabis users and patients for years, said he's hopeful the legalization will help eliminate he calls stigma around the substance.

"I think the social stigma of the 'stupid stoner' or the criminal element for using cannabis, a benign substance, as my choice of medicine or recreation, I think that's gonna change," Power said.

"Cannabis is in all walks of life. People who are unemployed, to the lawyers and judges in the country, so why not?"

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton was chatting with Ian Power, first in line at Tweed. Legal cannabis sales begin at midnight.

Last week, the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced that as of 12:01 a.m., marijuana would be able to be sold.

The NLC, the Crown regulatory agency, then said retailers would be allowed to operate from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m., meaning there's a two-hour window at the very start of Oct. 17 when marijuana can be purchased.

Canopy Growth, one Canada's largest cannabis companies, is officially opening its Tweed store at 11:30 p.m. NT to begin sales once they're legally able.

Company CEO Bruce Linton will be on hand to sell the first batch of legal pot to the first customer in line. High winds Tuesday delayed his flight, but he was able to land to be on hand to sell the country's first legal weed.

There are a number of other retailers, like THC Distribution in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, just outside of St. John's, where owners are also opening for midnight sales.

Owner Thomas H. Clarke says he's "living the dream" opening a pot store at home, but worries that he might be out of product by Friday.

While the supply may be limited when sales first start up, Clarke said there will be a wider selection available as time passes and more items hit the market.

Each province sets its own marijuana regulations, including at what age people can purchase it, locations, quantity limits and smoking locations.

