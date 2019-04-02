Skip to Main Content
Leaving the Christmas lights on for a little more cheer under COVID-19

Some big seasonal light displays will stay shining a little longer to help brighten up a dark time. The Signal Hill star, the Manuels River Lighted Walk, and the Bowring Park Festival of Music and Lights have all been extended until at least the end of the month.

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

1 day ago
Duration 2:33
The post-holiday period can feel a little glum, even in a normal year. And with a new wave of COVID-19, things may seem darker than ever.

So some communities have found a way to brighten things up. Many of the big holiday light displays are going to stay shining a little while longer

The Signal Hill star, the Manuels River Lighted Walk in Conception Bay South, and the Bowing Park Festival of Music and Lights in St. John's have all been extended until at least the end of January. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

