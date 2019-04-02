Leaving the Christmas lights on for a little more cheer under COVID-19

The post-holiday period can feel a little glum, even in a normal year. And with a new wave of COVID-19, things may seem darker than ever.

So some communities have found a way to brighten things up. Many of the big holiday light displays are going to stay shining a little while longer

The Signal Hill star, the Manuels River Lighted Walk in Conception Bay South, and the Bowing Park Festival of Music and Lights in St. John's have all been extended until at least the end of January.

Watch the video above to lighten up your day.

