Leaping higher than the snow in this week's photo gallery

Ollie diving headfirst into the early winter snow near Burgeo, having a grand time playing catch with a snowball. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The first snowfalls of the season are behind us, the holiday season just ahead! And what's after that? Well... maybe let's just focus on the holidays. We'll bundle up and deal with the rest of winter later.

If you'd like to send in a photo for next week's gallery, scroll to the bottom to learn how.

Return to sender! High winds force small streams back up over the cliffside at Flambro Head in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

On a day like this, with scenery like this, a crisp walk in Curling in Corner Brook is just the thing. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)

Frosty's looking a bit like I feel before my coffee as well. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

A gentle snowfall on King's Point in Green Bay. (Submitted by Ruby Piercey)

Another day, another incredible sunrise at Brigus Lighthouse. (Submitted by Stephanie Taylor)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.