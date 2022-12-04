Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Your Photos

Leaping higher than the snow in this week's photo gallery

CBC News ·
A dog leaps into the air from a snowy field, opening its mouth to catch a mid-air snowball.
Ollie diving headfirst into the early winter snow near Burgeo, having a grand time playing catch with a snowball. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The first snowfalls of the season are behind us, the holiday season just ahead! And what's after that? Well... maybe let's just focus on the holidays. We'll bundle up and deal with the rest of winter later.

If you'd like to send in a photo for next week's gallery, scroll to the bottom to learn how.

Strong winds hit two small waterfalls running off a cliff so that the water sprays upward into the air.
Return to sender! High winds force small streams back up over the cliffside at Flambro Head in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)
The Curling area of Corner Brook, covered in snow, next to a calm harbour with snowy mountains in the distance.
On a day like this, with scenery like this, a crisp walk in Curling in Corner Brook is just the thing. (Submitted by Walter Fleming)
A half-melted snowman holding a Tim Horton's coffee cup.
Frosty's looking a bit like I feel before my coffee as well. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)
A gentle snowfall on King's Point in Green Bay.
A gentle snowfall on King's Point in Green Bay. (Submitted by Ruby Piercey)
The sun is coming up over the ocean, with a lighthouse on a cliff overhead.
Another day, another incredible sunrise at Brigus Lighthouse. (Submitted by Stephanie Taylor)

