Hot water leak in patient rooms at Health Sciences Centre

Hot water flowed into two patient rooms in the Health Sciences Centre after a leak in a water line earlier this week.

A common washroom and a separate shower unit on the psychiatry unit were also affected by the leak on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Patients from the two affected rooms were relocated to another room.

A person who saw the leak told CBC News it ramped up from a small trickle to a bigger gush in a short period of time and it was upwards of 15 minutes before the water was shut off.

CBC first asked Eastern Health about the incident Wednesday, and the health authority provided a response two days later.

"In accordance with occupation health and safety standards and infection prevention and control policies, the impacted area has been contained and remediation of water impacted materials is underway in accordance with Eastern Health policies," reads a written statement.

Repairs are expected to be complete within 10 days.