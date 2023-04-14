Chlorine leak at St. John's hotel sends at least 6 to hospital

At least six people have been sent to hospital and the entire Delta Hotel in downtown St. John's was evacuated after a chlorine gas leak at the hotel's pool.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, when someone added water to chlorine which made a noxious gas, said St. John's Regional Fire Department platoon chief Derek Hunt.

He described the scene outside of the hotel — multiple ambulances, fire trucks and police cars, along with a number of guests — as chaotic.

Kids in towels and blankets are among the people on the sidewalk outside, as fire crews worked to ventilate the hotel.

They responded after someone called 911 to report multiple people in the pool area were becoming sick.

Deputy chief Paul Chaytor said the people exposed to the gas were presenting with respiratory issues.

Chaytor said the fire department pulled a fire alarm in the hotel to get everyone out.

Six people — everyone who was in the pool — have been taken to hospital. Chaytor said they're there for observation.

The George Street United Church is operating as a gathering place for the evacuees, and the convention centre downtown is operating as a warming centre.

