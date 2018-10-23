Maple Leafs to hold 2019 training camp in St. John's

The Toronto Maple Leafs will open its 2019-2020 training camp in St. John's, as well as hold a pre-season game at Mile One Centre, the team announced Tuesday.

With the Maple Leafs' new ECHL affiliation with the Newfoundland Growlers, and the St. John's Maple Leafs serving as the AHL affiliate from 1991-2005, team management says the city is a great place to kick off next season.

"As we're continually looking to provide memorable experiences for both our fans and players alike, we're pleased to bring next season's training camp to St. John's, Newfoundland — a city and province which has historically meant a lot to the Maple Leafs," team president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

"St. John's has passionate hockey fans and the Maple Leafs couldn't be happier than to be coming back."

The St. John's Maple Leafs played their first game in October 1991. The team was Toronto's AHL affiliate until 2005. (CBC)

The training camp will begin with three days of on-ice training on Sept. 13, 2019, before a pre-season match against the Ottawa Senators at Mile One on Sept. 17.

The Maple Leafs said the location of the on-ice training sessions will be confirmed at a later date.

In addition to the practices and pre-season game, the team said it will also hold an alumni game.

Tuesday's announcement didn't come as a complete surprise, as head coach Mike Babcock let it slip that the team would be training in Newfoundland while scrumming with reporters at Leafs training camp in September.

It's not the first time the Leafs have taken to the ice in St. John's, either. The team held its training camp in the city in 2001, and played two pre-season games at Mile One Centre in 2001 and 2003.

Full details and ticket information are expected to be released at a later date.