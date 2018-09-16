Maple Leafs hint at holding 2019 training camp in Newfoundland

Toronto Maple Leafs fans in the province could have more reasons to celebrate this fall.

In a press scrum on Sunday afternoon, as the team wrapped up their training camp in Niagara Falls, Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock talked about the value of holding spring training camps in places other than Toronto.

Perhaps places like Newfoundland?

"I think no different than this, or when we went to ... Nova Scotia, or next year when we go to Newfoundland, all these things are fantastic for the people there," he said.

A few sports journalists immediately tweeted the comment.

Leafs are considering a portion of camp in Newfoundland next year. Nothing finalized. —@sunhornby

But Steve Keough, a spokesperson for the Toronto Maple Leafs, said no final decisions have been made yet.

Given the NHL team's association with the Growlers, the ECHL team that will make their home at Mile One this winter, Keough said St. John's is "obviously under consideration."

Newfoundlander Ryan Clowe, the head coach of the Growlers, was at a training for the Maple Leafs earlier this fall.

