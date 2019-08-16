Le Gaboteur wins national French newspaper award

Newfoundland and Labrador's only French language newspaper has won a national award recognizing its content and editing.

Le Gaboteur, based in St. John's, netted an award for excellence in editing and was nominated for three more at the Association de la presse francophone awards in Charlottetown, P.E.I. last week.

Jacinthe Tremblay, Le Gaboteur's executive director and editor, says the paper was in the running against all the French newspapers outside Quebec for the awards, some with staff of up to 70 people.

With a staff of "one and a half," Tremblay said she has to rely on freelancers and come up with creative solutions to cover the entire province, something that was noted at the awards.

With a little staff, we find a way to cover the province. - Jacinthe Tremblay

"It's one of the main issues. We're a newspaper but we don't try to [do] breaking news," she said.

"Maybe it's one thing that the judges discovered, with a little staff we find a way to cover the province."

Tremblay said the award judges reviewed three editions of Le Gaboteur, and recognized its strong writing and good variety.

"We have news, we have features, we have different styles in the same edition," she said.

Le Gaboteur publishes a newspaper twice a month and a magazine in the summer. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

With a newspaper every two weeks from September to June and a special magazine issue for the summer, Tremblay said there's a consistent group of regular readers and an increasing number of new ones, many of whom are under 30.

"New subscribers [are] mostly in the group of anglophones who speak French in the province, and there [are] more and more of those people," she said.

"The immersion programs are very strong, and we are in the schools."

The newspaper has more than just the award to celebrate this year — Le Gaboteur is also celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2019.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador