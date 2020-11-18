Layoffs at City of St. John's, SJSE as municipality faces budget crunch

The City of St. John's is eliminating 16 positions, but details on that and other budget-related crunches won't be revealed for almost another three weeks.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the city says 16.3 full-time positions will be eliminated. Eight people have been given layoff notices but depending on their "bumping rights" may be able to find another position with the city. If those employees qualify for another position, they could bump others out of a job.

"This process will impact other employees and is expected to be concluded before the end of the year," reads the media release.

In addition to that, St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which operates Mile One and the convention centre, has axed five full-time positions and laid off a further two full-time positions "due to the uncertainty of when large-scale entertainment events such as hockey, basketball and concerts will return," according to the city.

The 2021 municipal budget will be tabled at the Dec. 7 city council meeting.

Kelly Maguire, a spokesperson for the City of St. John's, told CBC News on Tuesday that no member of city council is available for an interview to discuss the job cuts.

A spokesperson for the City of St. John's says no one from city council would be doing interviews on Wednesday's announcement. Coun. Dave Lane chairs the finance committee, which oversees the budget. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

In the press release, Coun. Dave Lane, the chair of the finance committee, is quoted as saying, "In order to balance the budget for 2021, council has had to make some difficult decisions to reduce expenses, including staff reductions."

Under Newfoundland and Labrador legislation, municipal governments cannot run a deficit.

"We are facing a significant deficit coming out of 2020 and projecting into 2021 as well as a level of uncertainty that requires prudence in spending and fiscal management. Unfortunately, this results in staff reductions and the exploration of ways to raise non-tax revenue as we strive to balance our budget for next year," says Lane in the press release.

