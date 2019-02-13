St. John's lawn care company fined for illegal pesticide use

A former owner of a St. John's lawn care company has been fined for illegal pesticide use.

Green Lawn has been ordered to pay $8450 in fines for breaking laws regarding storage, use and advertising of banned pesticides.

The company was also convicted for using pesticides without a valid licence.

The company was sold last year. Its new owner, who operates under the Green Lawn name and branding, is not associated with the charges, according to the new owner's lawyer.

Initially 25 charges in all

The company was originally facing 25 charges, but in a statement of facts submitted in court, Crown and defence lawyers agreed to guilty pleas on just four charges.

Defence Lawyer Colm Seviour asked for lower fines than were ordered by the judge.

Lawyer Colm Seviour represented Green Lawn in court in St. John's. (CBC)

But Judge Lori Marshall said the fines must reflect the serious risk the company posed to the public and the environment.

Marshall said the company now complies fully with the Environmental Protection Act.

Residential ban enacted in 2012

In 2012, the provincial government banned the sale and use of a specific list of chemicals that were used as cosmetic pesticides for residential lawns.

In a statement to CBC News in 2017, Environment Minister Perry Trimper confirmed that his department was investigating the application and storage of pesticides, as well as the company's use of pesticides without a licence.

Health Canada also received complaints about the company's use of pesticides, according to court documents.

Three separate complaints to Health Canada between June 2014 and June 2015 alleged the company was using non-registered pest control products during that time frame.

Former Green Lawn owner Donald Barry has not returned messages from CBC News seeking comment.

