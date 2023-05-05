Lavi-Seks gave local DJs a place to call home. From left, DJ AADJA and co-owners Jenesta Power and Shauna Gilpin. (Shauna Gilpin/Submitted by Francis Dawson)

About a year ago, the dingy, nondescript door of Lavi-Seks closed for good. At the time, there was a sizable outcry: musicians, DJs and clubgoers alike bemoaned the closure of yet another venue in a city teeming with talent but devoid of dance-music venues. The community rallied for Lavi-Seks, but alongside noise complaints from disgruntled neighbours, the COVID-19-related closures last winter were the final straw — and with less than two years under its belt, Lavi-Seks was no longer.

Despite limited resources and little institutional support, Lavi-Seks thrived in its short tenure as the de-facto home for alternative dance music in St. John's. It was sweaty, loud and messy, but it had an undeniable charm and a DIY spirit that resonated with many. What started out as a nightclub quickly morphed into a community hub as regulars forged close connections on the dance floor and resident DJs honed their sound.

In Lavi-Seks's prime, it seemed as if a nightclub from the future had finally arrived in St. John's: a safe, intimate space that welcomed all to its dance floor, bolstered by a passionate community to sustain it. A year after its closure, Lavi's legacy is a blueprint of what nightlife in the city and province should look like: inclusive, diverse and community-first.

History

Formed by two longtime friends and collaborators, Jenesta Power and Shauna Gilpin, Lavi-Seks opened its doors in July 2020 at 164 Water St., which previously housed the Black Sheep and various other bars before it.

The club's original intention was to provide a home to their popular party series, Selenium, and foster the electronic and dance-music scene in St. John's and Newfoundland more generally. In an industry notoriously dominated by men, this was an especially important contribution by two women, one of colour and both belonging to the queer community.

For some, underground dance music evokes an exclusive atmosphere dominated by repetitive music and robotic shuffling. For others, dance music remains heavily stigmatized and associated with drugs and debauchery. Lavi-Seks dissolved those preconceived notions and allowed patrons to dance and freely express themselves, earning it a cult-like following that percolated far beyond the music scene.

Local DJs quickly called it home, but Lavi-Seks also accommodated internationally renowned DJs and musicians such as MSTRKRFT, Developer, Setaoc Mass and AADJA. Despite having regularly performed in the most legendary venues in dance music, many of the out-of-town bookings instantly connected with the modest offerings of Lavi-Seks, likely because of its close-knit community, its intimacy and its authenticity.

Gilpin performs at Lavi-Seks. (Shauna Gilpin/Submitted by Francis Dawson)

Due to the constantly rotating cast of DJs and live acts, Lavi-Seks pushed forward the music culture in St. John's by exposing the city to alternative sounds. On any given night of the week, hip-hop and club music, house, techno and experimental electronic sounds could be heard spilling out onto Water Street. Lavi-Seks also served as a welcoming place for novice, up-and-coming DJs to practise during non-peak hours, and it pushed more seasoned selectors to test out unconventional tracks and take risks on the dance floor.

Looking ahead

St. John's — and Newfoundland and Labrador more generally — has long touted itself as a hub for musicians and creatives alike, but without progressive thinking on nightlife, venues will continue to suffer and creatives will continue to leave the province. Indeed, given the province's bleak demographic outlook over the next 20 years, it is more crucial than ever to foster the arts through community initiatives.

Innovations in nightlife are happening across the country. Montreal recently launched a 24-hour alcohol licence pilot aimed at reducing harm for partygoers and allowing promoters to curate more ambitious events.

Other cities, including Berlin — a city viewed by many as a paragon in nightlife — have appointed nightlife "mayors" and commissions to support and foster their club culture through experimental strategies and initiatives. Berlin recently introduced a 50-euro credit, available to anyone in the city aged 18 to 23, that grants access to a slew of cultural centres — museums, galleries, cinemas, etc. Crucially, nightclubs are included in the initiative, which encourages youth engagement in the city's nightlife and lends legitimacy to nightclubs as institutionally recognized cultural spaces.

Lavi-Seks hosts a dinner for staff and members of the community. (Shauna Gilpin/Submitted by Francis Dawson)

Pilot projects like Montreal's 24-hour alcohol licence and Berlin's cultural stipend are two examples of forward-thinking initiatives that support clubs, allowing them to evolve and sustain vibrant music scenes. Nightlife initiatives are not only beneficial to musicians, event promoters, and venue owners; they are critical to the community at large and make cities like St. John's exciting places to live.

With the proper institutional support in place, and more progressive ideas around what nightlife is and what it should look like, St. John's will finally move past the outdated ideas and structures that prevent exciting new spaces like Lavi-Seks from thriving.

