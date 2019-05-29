Laura Winters takes lead at St. John's Status of Women Council

The St. John's Status of Women Council has named Laura Winters as its new executive director, taking over the job following the departure of Jenny Wright.

Winters has been an outspoken advocate in her previous role as the co-ordinator with the Safe Harbour Outreach Program (SHOP).

In a media release, the SJSWC described Winters is "a community worker, activist and researcher" who is nearing the completion of her PhD in sociology at the University of New Brunswick.

Winters is taking over the job made vacant with the departure of longtime women's advocate and activist Wright, who had the role for five years.

Jenny Wright, left, and Laura winters have previously worked together in their respective roles, advocating for women's rights. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Wright announced in March she would be leaving the council, but said she would still be active in her fight for women's rights in the community.

A leaked copy of a letter signed by several community groups and organizations that was sent to the council expressed their "deep and growing concern about the damaged relationship" between the groups and the council. The letter had been written four months before Wright's resignation.

The groups wrote that the council's then-executive director "has acted in a manner that has created a divide within the community sector that has diminished opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, thereby losing valuable opportunities to work together to benefit vulnerable people in our province."

In that letter, the groups expressed hope that the damaged relationships could be repaired, but that would require "honesty" and "frankness."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador