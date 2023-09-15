They got the beat — and this Latin quintet wants you to have it too

The sound, the essence, the beat of Mexico — the De La Paz Latin Quintet wants you to get up and embrace it.

Beto De La Paz, Mario Miranda, Estefania Arreguín Vera, Liam Kovich and Amy Parsons (who stepped in for Friday's performance) joined the CBC's Krissy Holmes of The St. John's Morning Show to show off their live Latin music.

De La Paz, which is bandleader's Beto's last name, means "for the peace."

"Works perfect, right?" he said.

De La Paz said the group's music is not to be ignored — toe-tapping just won't suffice.

"It's like, 'People, I know that you want to dance, it's normal!' This is a style of music for dancing, it was made for dancing. It has a whole culture of dancing. Don't worry if you [look] ridiculous," he said.

WATCH | This Latin band says St. John's is the perfect place for its music: Feel — and hear — the beat of this Latin quintet Duration 1:50 The De La Paz Latin Quintet is enjoying a fast-paced ride together — much like their music — in the short time they’ve been together. They say they’ve been warmly embraced within the Newfoundland and Labrador music scene.

The group is performing Saturday night at the St. John's Arts & Culture Centre with Florian Hoefner and Sunday at 120 LeMarchant Rd. to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

The De La Paz Latin Quintet got together about five months together, and it's been a "fun and busy ride," according to De La Paz.

And there are no signs of slowing down.

"I think [Latin music] is new for St. John's, but I'm happy to bring it."

