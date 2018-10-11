Legendary Blue Baron baseball bus plays its final inning

Frank Humber of the Corner Brook Baseball Association rubs his hand along the blue paint of the Blue Baron, a bus once recognized all across Atlantic Canada.

But after three years of sitting unused the Blue Baron, long a symbol of camaraderie and sport in Corner Brook, is about to be retired.

Longtime baseball player and coach Frank Humber shows off the bus. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's a mode of transportation. It's a locker room. It's a debriefing room where we talk about the games and talk about the play we should have made, what costs us the championship, what won us the championship," Humber says.

"And it was a place for card games, all kinds of things."

One of a kind

The current Blue Baron is actually the second of its kind. The first was painted red from the original bright blue and is now used as a camper. But no other baseball association in Atlantic Canada has its own bus, Humber said, which made it instantly recognizable wherever it went.

"When we pull into communities in Atlantic Canada, and in Grand Falls and Gander and St. John's, you were noticed," he said.

"When you showed up in the blue bus, you were noticed."

The Blue Baron II sits empty in the parking lot near the baseball field in Corner Brook. The original bus is now somebody's camper somewhere in the city. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The baseball association used the bus to take teams, young and old, to championships across the province and Atlantic Canada. The locker room on wheels was outfitted with its own booming sound system, one more suited for a stadium or arena.

"The walls were rockin', the bus was booming! People knew we were there, for sure," said Humber.

Longtime baseball coach Ted Thorne, one of many volunteer drivers who took children to competitions for nearly 30 years, said what he enjoyed most about those trips was the kids.

"You'd get on and see all the fun they had. It was a great trip for them, and if they happened to win the tournament, they'd get to sign the roof of the bus on the inside with a marker, and they all wanted to do that," Thorne said.

"That was a big thing for them. It really motivated them to really try hard to win."

Cultural shift

More recently, it's become more common for parents to drive kids to tournaments in their own vehicles instead of travelling with the team on the Blue Baron.

"I guess it's a sign of the times. Parents are more wary of where their kids are and who they are with," said Thorne.

"It's too bad, because I think the travelling on the bus certainly made the team jell together and they got to know each other and create great friendships that would probably last a lifetime."

Humber points out where players with the Blue Jays signed the bus. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Frank Humber says the bus is redundant. Parents want to travel with their children, and the baseball players no longer stay together in the same hotel.

"Parents were travelling anyway, so it costs us a fair bit of money to keep it on the road, inspections and insurance, those types of things. It wasn't a good financial decision to keep it on the road anymore," he said.

The two Corner Brook baseball mainstays figure the association would pay $1,000 to $1,500 to have the bus inspected each year. Meanwhile, the number of children playing and therefore the membership fees being paid to cover such costs has decreased over the years.

What happens to the bus?

Given the financial realities, it's better to put membership fees into equipment and baseball programming than into an unnecessary travel cost, Thorne said.

A crisp fall baseball game at Jubilee Field, where most of these players rode the Blue Baron to championship games. (Colleen Connors/cbc)

That means deciding what to do with the Blue Baron. The executive of the local baseball association will meet and discuss the options for the bus, which still has a lingering locker room smell.

"Worst-case scenario, it ends up in the scrap yard," Humber said.

"Best-case scenario, I really don't know."

