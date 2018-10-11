Custard's next stand: Creamy cones from Lar's returning in new St. John's restaurant

A new business in downtown St. John's is reviving a delicious local icon from the past: custard cones from Lar's.

The Newfoundland Embassy is holding its grand opening Thursday on New Gower Street in a spot formerly occupied by Lar's Fruit Store, which closed in the early 2000s after years of serving up the creamy treats.

We wanted to make sure we paid homage to a particular part of St. John's history. - Chris Andrews

Chris Andrews, owner of the new pub and restaurant, told CBC News on Thursday that a special guest will be on hand today — the wife of original owner Lar Crocker.

"We're so pleased today to have Mrs. Winnie Crocker, or 'Mrs. Lar,' as she likes to be referred to," said Andrews, of the band Shanneyganock.

"[She's] going to come down and pull the first official custard cone for the mayor today, for Danny Breen at three o'clock. We're really excited about that."

Not soft-serve!

And make no mistake: these are custard cones, not soft-serve.

"When we started this project and we were looking at bringing back custard cones, we said the main thing we had to do, because people will be at us, was make sure we weren't serving soft-serve, we were serving custard cones," he said.

"And there is a difference, and there is a recipe, and we got some hints from Mrs. Lar, and we're pretty close to what the original Lar's custard cone was."

An iconic downtown St. John's treat is returning to a new business at its old location. (Newfoundland Embassy)

Crocker is a "magical" person, said Andrews.

"Mrs. Crocker's in her 90s now, still drives, volunteers, lives on her own, goes away for the summer, goes on trips," he said.

The establishment has a different entrances for the custard cones and the pub, and the custard section includes a makeshift shrine to the Crockers, Andrews said.

"She's thrilled to death that we're going to keep it rolling, you know, the memory of Lar and what herself and Lar did down there."

Interior redone

The trip down memory lane will be limited to the cones themselves, said Andrews, as the interior is completely different from when it was Lar's.

"When you walk in, you won't get a memory of Lar's, I don't think, because we've redone it all and it has a real cozy kind of pub, restaurant feel. But we wanted to make sure we paid homage to a particular part of St. John's history," he said.

"I love the past. Things from even before my youth, I still think are really cool, and I hate seeing things disappear like that, so it was just a chance we had to make a little bit of old St. John's stick around a little bit longer."

With files from The St. John's Morning Show

