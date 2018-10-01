Oil prices up but 2019 election biggest driver of potential tax break next year: Larry Short

Oil prices today are much higher than forecast in the 2018 Newfoundland and Labrador budget — meaning a big boost to the bottom line — but that won't be the main factor in any tax breaks next year, says a St. John's financial advisor.

"There's an election next year, in case people have forgotten about it," said Larry Short, portfolio manager and executive director of Hollis Wealth, who noted Finance Minister Tom Osborne said in August that he hoped there will be lower taxes next year.

"The probability of a tax cut of some measure, whether that's getting rid of the levy or the four cents a gallon that's still on gasoline is probably on the very high side," he told The St. John's Morning Show.

Last year's budget figured oil revenue based on $63 U.S. a barrel of Brent crude (while it currently hovers around $80) as well as a 79-cent Canadian dollar (apart from a boost this morning over completed free-trade talks, it has been around 77 cents).

Combine those factors, said Short, and that means about $400 million more to the provincial treasury this year than anticipated.

Boost doesn't cover entire deficit

That $400 million is still less than the budgeted deficit for 2018-19 of $683 million, which raises the question, can the province afford a tax break?

"The magic question always comes down to: should we be the grasshopper or should we be the ant? Should we take the above-forecast revenues and use that to pay down the debt, or is it going to be used to spend in order to provide further services within the province in combination with any potential tax cuts?"

I wanna see a plan that says we are aware that we have this debt, we are aware that in particular there's $7.3 billion in unfunded pension liability. - Larry Short

"We've gone 10 years with no recession," said Short, who noted the usual cycle is a recession every four years or so.

"It's kind of like being in early February and not having a snowstorm and saying, 'Wow, are we going to get through the entire business cycle without a recession?'"

What Short would like to see is a concrete strategy from the provincial government — whoever's in charge — on how to get out of deficit spending.

"I wanna see a plan that says we are aware that we have this debt, we are aware that in particular there's $7.3 billion in unfunded pension liability that the employees in the province are depending on when they go and retire, and no one is talking about that whatsoever."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador