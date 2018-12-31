Larry O'Keefe, co-owner of City Sand and Gravel, dead at 80

Larry O'Keefe, who founded City Sand and Gravel in 1971, was 80. (Cauls Funeral Home)

Larry O'Keefe, co-owner of the recently closed construction supply company City Sand and Gravel, has died.

O'Keefe, 80, died at his home on Dec. 29 after a battle with cancer.

He started City Sand and Gravel in 1971, but retired in 2004, leaving his sons to run the company.

The Paradise-based quarry operation, located off Topsail Road near the Outer Ring Road, closed last month saying it had run out of rock to blast.

O'Keefe's funeral is planned for Jan. 4 at St. Pius X Church in St. John's.

