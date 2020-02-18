Late archivist Larry Dohey remembered with Historical Society award

Larry Dohey was posthumously honoured Monday with the Newfoundland and Labrador Historical Society's Heritage Award. (CBC)

The late Larry Dohey, former archivist at The Rooms, was recognized Monday in St. John's as a champion of preserving and sharing Newfoundland and Labrador's heritage.

Dohey, who died of a brain hemorrhage at 59 in August, was posthumously given the Newfoundland and Labrador Historical Society's Heritage Award for 2020 at Government House on Monday. The award is given to a member of the public who has made a significant contribution to promoting the province's history and heritage.

"We know that Larry Dohey would really be celebrating if he was with us. But he's celebrating with us in spirit," Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote said at the ceremony.

Heidi Coombs, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Historical Society, said the decision to recognize Dohey for his contributions was a no-brainer.

"When Terry Bishop-Sterling nominated him last fall, there was no question," Coombs said. "Everybody on the board thought 'yep.' We didn't even have to have a discussion about it."

Coombs, like many others, remembers Dohey as someone who cared deeply for the province and it's people.

"He was involved in everything. He knew everybody on so many different levels," Coombs said. "I've been at The Rooms doing my own research at times, and Larry would come up and ask me what I was working on and I'd tell him. And he'd be like, 'Oh, did you know so and so is here, just sitting over there? Come over and I'll introduce you.'

"He was really a connector of people."

'Larry's with me every day'

Wayne Dohey, one of Larry's 12 siblings, said the award is a great way for his brother to be remembered.

It's still tough to relive the emotions he feels over his brother's death, he said.

Larry's brother Wayne Dohey said he feels his brother with him every day. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It's a very great day to celebrate and give thanks for Larry's great contributions to the province and his great leadership within the community," said Wayne Dohey. "It's a great honour, a great tribute, but at the same time we wish that it wasn't real."

Wayne says he feels his brother with him in his daily life, and felt his presence during the ceremony.

"Larry's with me every day," Wayne said. "As a matter of fact, I got on Larry's boots. I still wear his watch that was given to me. His heart is with me."

Senator Fabian Manning, Larry Dohey's brother-in-law, said he learned a lot from Dohey over the years.

"He taught me many lessons, tolerance No. 1," Manning said. "There wasn't a week went by I didn't talk to Larry on a couple occasions.

"[Me] being involved in politics, Larry certainly had his five cents' worth. No, he had his 20 cents' worth most of the time."

Manning said the award is a way to celebrate Dohey's legacy in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"He's left a major legacy," he said. "That legacy's recognized here today. It's recognized for his hard work and contribution to making sure that the history of this place was front and centre."