'He inspired all of us': Larry Dohey, archivist at The Rooms, has died

Condolences are pouring in as news spreads that Larry Dohey, archivist at The Rooms, an "outstanding ambassador" and font of historical knowledge of all things Newfoundland and Labrador, has died.

Dohey was 59.

He collapsed while giving a talk in Placentia on Monday. Dohey was rushed to hospital in St. John's, where doctors discovered he had suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Dohey lapsed into a coma, and died on Tuesday.

I am in shock that <a href="https://twitter.com/LarryDohey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LarryDohey</a> has died. I based my character Larry Morgan in Operation Vanished on him & he was delighted. This is such a big loss. I am heart broken. <a href="https://t.co/H3JmPpAM2U">pic.twitter.com/H3JmPpAM2U</a> —@hescott

"We're profoundly saddened this morning by the loss of our dear colleague and friend," said Anne Chafe, interim CEO of The Rooms provincial archive and museum.

"He spread the word of The Rooms far and wide and he was just an outstanding ambassador for the work that we do."

Larry Dohey, right, shows Donald Hawse archival records at The Rooms confirming that his father had, in fact, fought in the First World War, despite incorrect records. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Chafe said Dohey was a bright personality and a "real treasure to work with."

While he was always jovial in the workplace, Chafe said Dohey often did most of his research in the evenings, on his own time, after spending his work hours developing programming and speaking with visitors at The Rooms.

So saddened and shocked this morning to learn of Larry Dohey's passing. We first met at St. John's College on MUN campus in 1977. Larry was a true gentleman and his love of this province and its history was second to none. Sincere condolences to Larry's family. RIP friend. —@GabeRyan

"Oh my goodness, Larry was always full of energy, he always had a spring in his step. He knew the history of this province so deeply and was passionate about sharing with others," she said.

"I think he inspired all of us to be proud of our history and who we are as a people, and he wanted to shout that from the top of the rooftops."

As a long-time archivist, Dohey had a wealth of provincial anecdotes and stories of Newfoundland and Labrador traditions.

He was well-known throughout the province for his encyclopedic knowledge of Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

Very sad today to learn of Larry Dohey’s sudden death, a big loss to our community and province. Larry was a delightful friend and consummate warehouse of stories and knowledge of our history and culture. My condolences to Ian and family. —@JackHarrisNDP

Minister Christopher Mitchelmore tweeted that the province has lost a "true champion."

"May all NLers view the past with his reverence, today with his humour & the future with his optimism," tweeted former Liberal MHA Cathy Bennett.

<a href="https://twitter.com/LarryDohey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LarryDohey</a> knew more about our province and history than anyone I have ever met. He was beyond generous with his time and knowledge and always there to help with any questions. Rest In Peace Larry. <a href="https://t.co/uH0xA29cmM">https://t.co/uH0xA29cmM</a> —@JeremyBonia

My deepest condolences to <a href="https://twitter.com/LarryDohey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LarryDohey</a>’s family and friends. The Cape Shore and province has lost a man whose passion and love of history shaped out Provincial Art Gallery - The Rooms. —@Sgambin

The province has lost an Ambassador. <a href="https://twitter.com/LarryDohey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LarryDohey</a> of <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRooms_NL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRooms_NL</a> Thank you for engaging us and helping keep our past present. We will always remember you. Condolences to your family —@KatharineHickey

Dohey shared his historical knowledge on his blog, Archival Moments, the most recent entry on the website being from Aug. 19.

Dohey's love of provincial history brought him all across the globe, including a special trip to Paris to seek out a Newfoundland connection at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Back in 2014, while researching aspects of Royal Newfoundland Regiment history in preparation for an exhibition at The Rooms, Dohey stumbled across a plaque, bearing a Newfoundland coat-of-arms, mounted on one of Notre Dame's church pillars.

Larry Dohey trekked to Notre-Dame in 2017 to see the plaque. (Submitted by Larry Dohey)

Take a listen to a 2013 episode of The Confessional, hosted by Krissy Holmes. Larry Dohey talks about the time he pretended to be a paramedic to sneak into a Tina Turner concert.

Larry Dohey reveals how he got into a Tina Turner concert in St. John's. Mary Gale of Toronto explains why she hid her true identity for almost 70 years, and Dave Hingsburger tells us how a it took a three-year-old girl to show him his true colours. 27:01

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador