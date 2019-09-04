These N.L. seniors have advice for back-to-school kids

Seniors living in a Carbonear retirement home are offering up some wise advice as children return to the classrooms this week.

The residents have been praised online for their pieces of advice, and the Facebook post showing their messages for students has been shared more than 1,000 times.

"Maybe some of the schools will get a hold of it and have a look at it and show it to their students when they start school today," said Annette Baldwin, recreation director at Lanes Retirement Living.

(Lanes Retirement Living)

Baldwin got the idea to post the messages online after hearing the residents tell their stories of heading back to school.

"They talked about the one new outfit they had, some [were] probably passed down from a cousin or someone from another town after they brought in a bag of clothes," Baldwin said.

"They also talked about having to bring wood to school."

Baldwin said the residents really enjoyed writing the messages, and said they'll be shocked to hear the good reaction the post has gotten.

"There was advice as innocent as, 'Do lots of colouring,' to very important quotes like, 'Include everybody in what you do,' and, 'be yourself.'"

Baldwin's personal favourite was from a woman named Rowena, who said, "Learn your times tables."

