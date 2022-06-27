You don't win friends with salad, but what about beer? Brewery sneaks Simpsons quotes on summer cans

You don’t win friends with salad, but you do with Simpsons quotes hidden on cans of Landwash beer! Can you guess which episodes the quotes are from?

Quotes from The Simpsons have made it just about everywhere in pop culture since the show's debut in 1989. T-shirts, memes, and now, on the bottom of beer cans at Landwash Brewery.

Staff at the Mount Pearl brewery are big fans of the series, and were looking to have a bit of fun with the packaging for their latest BBQ Mix pack. While each can has a cartoony design, you'll also find quotes on the bottom of the can next to the best-before date.

"Our production leader, Nardia, is a huge fan of The Simpsons. So when we gave her free rein to put whatever quotes she wanted on these beers, she went for it," Landwash General Manager and Co-Founder Chris Conway told CBC News Friday.

"We wanted to just make a little playful, fun way of being like 'Check your date codes, have some nice, fresh beer."

Brewmaster Christina Coady said most of the quotes were picked from episodes that tie in with summer and barbecues, like "Lisa the Vegetarian," to tie into the beer's barbecue themes. "You don't win friends with salad," "I see you've played knifey-spooney before," and "It's still good! It's still good!" can all be found on cans across the province.

"I grew watching it with my family every Sunday night," Coady said.

"Working on the canning line can be a long day, and so putting in these little jokes to kind of poke fun at everything just makes everybody a little bit happier after an eight-hour shift of canning beer."

With several quotes to choose from, check out the CBC's Zach Goudie test his Simpsons knowledge in a game of Guess the Episode in the video above.