Landwash Brewery makes a splash as N.L.'s latest craft brewroom opens

When a blizzard passed through Mount Pearl last week, a new business didn't stop their opening night for the weather — customers even lined up outside to get a glimpse inside Landwash Brewery.

"We had a lineup out the door in the middle of a blizzard. And if that's not local love, I don't know what it is," said Christina Coady, one of the brewery's owners.

Coady owns the brewery and taproom with Chris Conway and Jennifer Defreyne.

Landwash Brewery opened to much fanfare in Mount Pearl last week. (Landwash Brewery/Facebook)

"It's just really overwhelming to see people not only enjoying the beer but enjoying the space we put together, loving the location we've ended up in," Conway told the St. John's Morning Show.

Conway said they have constantly been hearing from customers who said Mount Pearl and the St. John's neighbourhood of Southlands needed a taproom like Landwash Brewery.

Why Mount Pearl?

Conway said the owners moved home to Newfoundland last December from Toronto, where they worked at a brew pub.

After approaching officials with the City of St. John's and the City of Mount Pearl, Conway said the decision was easy.

"Mount Pearl was very, very responsive and just they seemed to want projects like this to happen in their community whereas St. John's., it seems more like that's just another project on a list that's just OK," Conway said.

"Mount Pearl really, really wanted a brewery."

The minds behind Landwash Brewery met with officials at the City of Mount Pearl and the City of St. John's when deciding the location of their business. They ultimately settled on Mount Pearl. (Landwash Brewery/Facebook)

Beer and the history of the drink is of personal interest to Conway.

"I've just always found it interesting because we have these old, weird brands," he said.

"You see people drinking India beer like it was some officially local brand. Then you do some digging and you realize, oh, that is actually a Molson brand or Blue Star is actually a Labatt brand."

The opening of Landwash Brewery brings Newfoundland and Labrador's total number of craft beer breweries to 12.

