The man who became Santa Claus: A Land & Sea archival special
From 2014, an episode about a Christmas Eve tradition that brings joy to every doorstep
Many families have their own traditions, and this is especially so during holidays.
Our latest archival episode from Land & Sea is about how one family started a Christmas tradition that grew to include the whole community.
In 2014, we brought you the story of Terrence Chaulk, who started dressing up as Santa Claus to delight his young daughter in Charlottetown, in Newfoundland's Bonavista Bay.
Over time, Terrence and his wife, Valerie Chaulk, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus, came to visit every house in the community.
They're still at it, by the way. "Every year, it gets stronger and stronger," Terrence told us this week, adding that request for visits from Santa come in from towns all over the area.
As host Pauline Thornhill shows us, there are candies for the kids, cookies for the seniors, and a sweet moment for everyone. Click the player above to watch.
More Land & Sea? We have you covered
You can see Land & Sea on CBC Television in Newfoundland and Labrador at 12:30 p.m. NT on Sunday afternoon, noon in most of Labrador.
Stream the latest and recent episodes on demand — and for free — on CBC Gem.
Dip into our rich archive of older episodes through this playlist on our YouTube channel.
