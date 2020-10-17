A fishing trip from Fogo Island: A Land & Sea archival special

Meet the Browns and the Bests, two families from Fogo Island, whose roots in Newfoundland and Labrador's inshore fishery are quite deep indeed.

Herb Davis of CBC caught up the two families in 1979 for a Land & Sea episode about fishing for that staple of the provincial economy: cod.

It was a pre-moratorium era, so this episode will bring back some memories of what the fishing life was like just over four decades ago.

As Davis noted, to handle the conditions of steaming out to the Funk Islands, you had to be a tough breed. However, he found, there were also rewards for the effort.

You can see more archival episodes on our YouTube channel, as well as on Gem, CBC's free streaming service.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador