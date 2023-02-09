Crafts at risk: The race to preserve traditional skills before they are lost forever

Eric Escudero, originally from Brazil, wanted to learn an old, traditional craft like wriggle fence making. (Chelsea Jacobs/CBC)

Can you make a spruce root basket? Weave a blanket or a scarf? How about turning out a birch broom with a sharp knife?

No? Unfortunately, you're not alone.

The Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador says some of our oldest and most traditional crafts are in danger of being lost forever.

Too few hands in Newfoundland and Labrador have the know-how to preserve skills like letterpress printing, blacksmithing and using sealskin to make mittens and slippers.

To address this dearth of cultural knowledge, Heritage N.L. matches up craft mentors with apprentices willing to learn.

In communities in Labrador, Alfred Winters is passing on his art of making traditional Inuit sleds, known as qamutiks.

In Gillams, on Newfoundland's west coast, Richard Park is teaching his daughter how to make birch brooms, a skill he learned many years ago from a fisherman in Francois.

WATCH | Discover how traditional crafts are being kept alive in this full episode of Land and Sea:

"Anything Newfoundland history or anything Newfoundland culture, if I can keep it going, I'll do it," said Park. "I have a passion for it."

Loretta John has been making traditional Mi'kmaw moccasins for more than 40 years. Now she's handing down the know-how to Kevin Drew.

'Keep the culture going. That's the main thing'

Drew told Land and Sea he is motivated to learn the craft for himself and for his community.

"That way I can now pass on traditions to someone else that wants to learn at some point. Keep the culture going. That's the main thing," said Drew.

Ferryland resident Guy Barnable has been teaching others the traditional skill of wriggle fence making. (Chelsea Jacobs/CBC)

Down on the southern shore of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, an old style of fence is making a comeback thanks to Guy Barnable.

Many years ago, Barnable learned how to make a wriggle or riddle fence, a woven enclosure.

Now he's acting as a mentor to make sure the traditional paling is retained.

Barnable says he's grateful we have people in the province who are mindful of protecting our culture.

"This is some of the great work that the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador has been doing. This is bringing these sometimes unnoticed crafts and pieces of architecture back to life," said Barnable.

Enjoy this episode of Land and Sea, called "Crafts at Risk," to meet these mentors and apprentices keeping crafting alive. You can see the episode by clicking the video player above.

You can stream more episodes from the current season for free on CBC Gem, not to mention dozens of episodes from earlier seasons.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador