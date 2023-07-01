Land Back Fest in St. John's looks to counter Canada Day with joy for Indigenous community

The second annual Land Back Fest took place in Bannerman Park in St. John's on Saturday. Some attendees are pictured here making a sign in support of the gathering. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

While many gathered on Saturday in recognition of Canada Day, more than 50 people were in Bannerman Park in St. John's for Land Back Fest, an event that rallies against Canada's colonial history.

Organized by several groups, including the Indigenous Activist Collective, the Social Justice Co-op, and the Anti-Racism Coalition of Newfoundland and Labrador, the gathering featured free food, music and an open mic for Indigenous people to share their stories or sentiments. The event's name is in reference to the idea of returning Indigenous lands to Indigenous peoples.

"Should we be celebrating Canada every year?" asked Robert Leamon, who is two-spirit, Mi'kmaw and longtime member of Indigenous Activist Collective.

"I'm sure there's still plenty of other events doing that today, but this is a space for healing and community, for people who want to have that choice to not celebrate Canada and the continuing harm it does to Indigenous people."

Leamon said having the event on the same day as Canada Day is a significant choice.

"The importance of doing it today is so people have another option so we can celebrate anti-colonial, anti-cop, anti-Canada," Leamon said.

"Indigenous resistance and resilience that doesn't always have to be angry and sad.… On a day that already carries so much pain, we thought it was helpful and joyful thing to do in the community."

Robert Leamon, an organizer of Land Back Fest, said the event is meant to give people in the Indigenous community a chance to get together and celebrate without having to think about the painful history of colonialism. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC News)

Despite the pain, Leamon said they felt the event successfully sparked happiness in the community.

"Joy is what I'm feeling in seeing so many people coming out, sharing space and healing together," Leamon said.

"The history is so long-standing, the pain is so long-standing and it's time for everyone in Canada to really catch up to that reality because we've been living with it for generations."

Jude Benoit, an organizer of Land Back Fest, said the turnout at the event filled their heart with joy. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC News)

Jude Benoit, another organizer of the event, also felt joy at the event.

"It fills my heart," they said. "Gives me more strength to continue working toward a better country."

"A lot of of people don't want to celebrate Canada, a lot of people don't see any reason to celebrate," Benoit said. "This gives space for Indigenous people to celebrate themselves and find a little bit of joy in it all."

Benoit was pleased with the turnout at the event, something which made them feel hopeful for the future.

"I'm hoping we'll continue to build networks and connections with each other," they said.

"I hope we continue to move forward in conversations about what true reconciliation would like."

