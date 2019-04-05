At 54 years young, Land & Sea wins Turning the Tide award

Long-running CBC television program Land & Sea won an award for historical marine significance at the third annual Turning the Tide awards gala in St. John's.

The Turning the Tide gala honours excellence and leadership in the province's marine The award won by Land & Sea is given annually to an individual, organization or community that has affected marine history or contributed positively to the industry.

The award is a source of pride — and deservedly so, says Land & Sea host Pauline Thornhill.

"I know the show was held high in our audience's view, our audience has been extremely loyal over the years and I know it means a lot to them, to people who are at home watching in their living rooms, but to see it get this kind of recognition, that's the icing on the cake," Thornhill told Here & Now on Thursday.

At the awards ceremony Thursday night, shipping company Oceanex also received an award for industry leadership and excellence, businessman Fraser Edison was awarded for industry lifetime achievement, and Kraken Robotics was given Turning the Tide's first award for innovation leadership.

Pauline Thornhill accepts the award for Land & Sea at the Turning the Tide awards gala on Thursday. (CBC)

In addition to recognizing achievement in the industry, the awards also aim to support non-profits that preserve marine heritage or sustain rural communities, said Paul Antle, chair of the awards organization. This year $50,000 was given to the Home from The Sea Foundation, which supports the John C. Crosbie Sealers Interpretation Centre in Elliston.

Shooting its 55th season

For 54 years, Land & Sea has documented the lives and stories of Newfoundland and Labrador, along with other parts of Atlantic Canada. This is Thornhill's28th year with the show; she became its full-time host in 1993.

The show's long, successful run is thanks to its focus on the everyday lives of people from the place it documents, Thornhill said.

Thornhill celebrates Land & Sea's win with sound editor Arlene Dillon, left, and her mother, Freda. (CBC)

"I think it's because it's real, it focuses on ordinary Newfoundlanders and Labradorians doing extraordinary things sometimes — sometimes they don't even know it's extraordinary, which makes it all the sweeter," she said.

"It's local, it's our own, it takes us to rural Newfoundland and it takes us to coastal Labrador, it's a grassroots, homegrown, genuine kind of program, and I think people connect to that."

The show's philosophy hasn't changed significantly over the years, she said, and she hopes the series gets another 54 years to keep telling the province's stories.

What Thornhill thinks has changed is the show's audience, which she sees as broadening over time.

"One of the nice things I have noticed in the past 15, 20 years or so, is that a lot of younger people are watching it, which is kind of cool because I think in the early years, the late '60s and early '70s, it was mostly fishermen, farmers and their wives, but now I think it appeals to a much broader range, in terms of our audience," she said.

As well known as Land & Sea is across the province, after more than half a century of shows, Thornhill disputes any suggestion that she might be a local celebrity.

"We shot a show on the Southern Shore one year, it was a Christmas show, with an older gentleman, Mr. Pat Dunn, and he, I guess, was a little bit nervous about the whole television thing, and we showed up and we worked with him for a day, and then he sat down with me at his kitchen table and he said, 'Sure, Pauline, you're as common as goat boots,'" she said.

"I'm no rock star. I'm as common as goat boots."

