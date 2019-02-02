For some Humber Valley farms, the future was in strawberries: A Land & Sea archival special

Just after the Second World War, settlers made their way west — to western Newfoundland, where they cleared the woods and began to farm.

Thirty years later, the face of those farms was changing as the first generation retired and a new generation of farmers diversified into chickens, cattle and strawberries.

Strawberry-picking farms were becoming increasingly popular in the Humber Valley in the mid-1980s. (Land & Sea 1985)

Families first began moving to Cormack, in the Humber Valley, after the Second World War. Returning soldiers and their brides — some also Newfoundlanders, others war brides from Europe — settled the area, cleared the woods and began to farm.

Three decades later, many of the original homes built in the early 1950s were still standing in the community, but some of the farms looked very different as the next generation of residents took over.

Pick-them-yourself strawberries

During the first week of August 1985, residents and tourists gathered in the Humber Valley for the annual strawberry festival, which celebrated the burgeoning strawberry-growing industry in the area.

People arrived from hundreds of kilometres away during the summer months to visit farms in the area, paying $1.75 a basket to pick their own strawberries.

Watch the full archival episode from 1985:

"Around 10 o'clock people start rolling in," said Bruce Upward, who took over the family farm from his father, who had begun growing strawberries there in 1953.

Upward, who also grew hay for local dairy farmers, didn't plan to expand strawberries beyond the 12 acres currently in production, but said he thought there was a lot of potential in the area.

"I think the industry right now could double."

Getting into chickens and dairy

In addition to hay and strawberries, Upward also had broiler chickens — another sign of the local shift away from vegetables — on his farm. In fact, there were 41,000 birds there.

The hay production supplied local dairy farmers, who had increased in recent years. Jack Taylor had moved to the area from Corner Brook to fulfil a long-held dream of becoming a dairy farmer.

Bruce Upward, who took over the family farm from his father, focused on broiler chickens, hay and strawberries. (Land & Sea 1985)

"There was nothing, only bush here when I come here," Taylor said, standing next to a cleared field.

"What we've got, we built it ourselves up to this point."

But some Humber Valley farmers were content to visit local farms to pick strawberries or buy milk, sticking with the tried and true.

"If I went into anything else," said Melvin Rideout, "certainly wouldn't be at the expense of giving up root crops."

Bruce Rideout, who had 41,000 two-day-old chickens on his farm, said the business was risky but worthwhile. (Land & Sea 1985)

