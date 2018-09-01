Three idled fish plant workers navigate the first year of the cod moratorium

The Newfoundland and Labrador cod moratorium didn't only affect fishermen. Plant workers, like those at the Fishery Products International plant in Charleston, also found themselves contending with decisions about their futures that they never expected to have to make.

The Charleston plant was one of three on the Bonavista Peninsula. Land & Sea followed three of that plant's former employees through a year of the moratorium to see what life after the fish plant looked like, and how their decisions might change as their circumstances did.

These 14 women were all former plant workers, doing a career explorations course to decide on retraining after the cod moratorium. Through a package offered to the workers by the government, retraining would be paid for. (Land & Sea 1994)

The three women — Mary Maloney, Claudine Ricketts and Betty Quinton — were all in different stages of their lives, and made different decisions over the course of that year.

The episode started with them all in the same place: graduating the career explorations course they completed in Plate Cove as part of the retraining package offered to former plant workers.

Mary Maloney

At age 51, as she finished the career explorations course, retraining felt like an option for Mary Maloney — but only under certain circumstances.

"I'd like to go back to school really. I'd like to go back and take some trade, but what I'd like to do is something that I'm really interested in," said Maloney, a married mother from Sweet Bay.

"There would be no point in me taking something that I didn't care about."

After completing the career explorations course, Mary Maloney can see the value in retraining but isn't sure if that value is there for her specifically. (Land & Sea 1994)

Two of those potential interests were writing and drawing, things Maloney did well before the plant closed. But by January 1994, cod stocks weren't recovering and she wasn't retraining.

She left the career explorations course considering studying commercial art or creative writing, but at the start of the new year she hadn't begun a retraining program. She hadn't found anything in the Clarenville area that interested her and she had strong family ties to the area, including a new grandchild.

Mary Maloney, seen here gardening with her husband Jim, felt tied to Sweet Bay but acknowledged that many young people would likely leave. (Land & Sea 1994)

"I didn't really know what to do," Maloney said.

Claudine Ricketts

Claudine Ricketts, 45, left the career explorations course with less interest in retraining that Maloney.

"It's alright for younger people, I think, to go back to school if they haven't got their Grade 11 or Grade 12 and take a course," said Ricketts, married and from Knight's Cove.

"But I'm out of school 30 years and I don't feel like i should be pressured to go back to school."

Claudine Ricketts said she was happy to work, but didn't want to be stuck inside all day doing schoolwork. "I don't know what's going to happen, and I'm not going to worry about it until the time comes." (Land & Sea 1994)

Betty Quinton

Betty Quinton, 33 years old and single, theoretically had the most flexibility of the three featured women. She wasn't tied to a particular community by a husband or children.

But Quinton still worried that she was also too old for retraining, especially when even fresh graduates were having trouble finding work.

Betty Quinton felt that the career explorations course did help her decide to do retraining. "Going through that course, I think it made me realize the fishery is not going to be there forever so you've got to do something." (Land & Sea 1994)

"It might work for some of the younger people but as for the older people, I mean, they got half their life spent," said the Summerville woman.

"What are they gonna do now? What are they going to retrain them for, really?"

