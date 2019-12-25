The Mummers Show: Enjoy this annual Christmas treat from Land & Sea

What's Christmas without mummers?

More importantly, what's Christmas without Land & Sea's iconic Mummers Show?

Since it first aired in January 1986, the episode — formally titled A Fortune Bay Christmas — has become an annual tradition for countless families.

Whether you're seeing it for the first time or enjoying a visit with old friends, we're delighted to bring you the story of mummering, Simani, songs and good cheer. Enjoy.

