The Mummers Show: Enjoy this annual Christmas treat from Land & Sea
Since 1986, this episode has been an annual tradition for countless families

What's Christmas without mummers? 

Since 1986, this episode has been an annual tradition for countless families

What's Christmas without mummers? 

More importantly, what's Christmas without Land & Sea's iconic Mummers Show? 

Since it first aired in January 1986, the episode — formally titled A Fortune Bay Christmas — has become an annual tradition for countless families.

Whether you're seeing it for the first time or enjoying a visit with old friends, we're delighted to bring you the story of mummering, Simani, songs and good cheer. Enjoy. 

