Man dead after falling into well in La Manche: RCMP
Nfld. & Labrador

Police believe the man's death was accidental.

CBC News ·
La Manche is a community on the Avalon peninsula. (Submitted by Theresa Earle)

A 60-year-old man is dead after he fell into a well in La Manche, a community about 50 kilometres outside St. John's.

The RCMP say "no criminality" is suspected in the death at this point in the investigation. 

The man's body was recovered earlier Tuesday.

Ferryland RCMP received a report of a sudden death at 7:30 Tuesday morning. Police, firefighters, and the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue responded to the call. 

