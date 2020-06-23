Skip to Main Content
62-year-old dead after ATV crashes in remote area near Fortune
Nfld. & Labrador

62-year-old dead after ATV crashes in remote area near Fortune

A man is dead after his ATV crashed on a trail between Fortune and Lamaline on Monday.

Incident was reported by a passerby who stumbled upon scene

CBC News ·
RCMP say a 62-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after his ATV crashed in a remote area on the Burin Peninsula. (David Bell/CBC)

A 62-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed Monday on a trail between Fortune and Lamaline, on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula.

RCMP say the call came in around 1:30 p.m. after a passerby discovered the crash scene in a remote area. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a helmet at the scene, but have yet to determine if the rider was wearing it at the time of his death.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner is investigating. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News