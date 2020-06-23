62-year-old dead after ATV crashes in remote area near Fortune

A 62-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed Monday on a trail between Fortune and Lamaline, on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula.

RCMP say the call came in around 1:30 p.m. after a passerby discovered the crash scene in a remote area. There were no other vehicles involved in the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a helmet at the scene, but have yet to determine if the rider was wearing it at the time of his death.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner is investigating.

