New York City drag legend Lady Bunny performing in N.L. for the first time

Lady Bunny may not be as widely known as RuPaul, the host of the long-running RuPaul's Drag Race reality television show, but she is legendary in the drag community, says a local queen bringing the New York City performer to St. John's this weekend.

"Lady Bunny is like the Cthulhu of drag," said Irma Gerd, who runs Tongue in Cheek Productions, the host of Lady Bunny Crows the Queen of the Night at Club One in St. John's on Saturday.

"She's an ancient, ancient god awakened from her slumber."

The show, which also features local comedian Mary Walsh, is one of the latest to bring a well-known American drag queen to St. John's for a performance.

"It's a huge deal," Gerd said of the performer's first visit to St. John's. "Almost as big as her wigs."

The fact that a drag legend who came up with the best-known drag queen in the world is coming to St. John's is a sign of how the community has developed in recent years, Gerd said.

"It has snowballed so much, it is wonderful. The last year especially"

'Barbra Streisand for three minutes'

The Lady Bunny show will also feature five local drag queens who will compete for the Queen of the Night title, judged based on both looks and performance — specifically lip syncing.

"Lip sync is the standard for drag," said Gerd, the drag persona of local artist Jason Wells. "You can be Barbra Streisand for three minutes. Anyone can."

Irma Gerd's weekly RuPaul's Drag Race screenings in St. John's are popular events, often hitting capacity. (Submitted)

Shows like this one can help inspire a new performer, she said. The viewings of RuPaul's Drag Race that Gerd has hosted for its past two seasons at St. John's bar Treble have also helped the local scene develop.

Irma Gerd began doing drag about five years ago while living in Toronto, where she had friends who were involved in that city's community. But with online resources like YouTube, it's easy for anybody who is interested in drag to start experimenting and learning, she said.

"Do you need to fix your pipes? Go to YouTube," she said. "Fix your makeup, you look busted? Go to YouTube."

Drag is fun

This weekend is a busy one for Gerd, who is appearing at the RaiseUp NL drag bingo event the day before hosting the Lady Bunny show.

As the popularity of drag grows in the city it's increasingly becoming more of a career than a hobby, Gerd said. But the fun of drag is what got her interested in the first place, and what she hopes people take from the shows — and even use as inspiration to try drag themselves.

"We're just all about having fun and lip syncing," she said. "And it's not just a lip sync. There's gags, there's tomfoolery and goonery. Sometimes somebody will do the splits — if you're lucky."

With files from Here & Now

