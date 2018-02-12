Wabush rec centre permanently closes after 50 years in operation

Labrador West's largest recreational facility has closed, after more than half a century in operation.

According to a media release from the Town of Wabush, the Mike Adam Recreational Complex permanently closed its doors Tuesday, after more than 50 years.

Wabush Mayor Ron Barron said the town spent a quarter of its annual recreation budget just on the centre and couldn't afford to keep it open anymore.

"Last three years we had a deal in place with the Town of Labrador City and a couple of other local stakeholders in the area which allowed us to keep the centre open, but that ended this year," Barron told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

The complex had a weights room, bowling alley, gymnasium and multiple community rooms. It also housed the only indoor swimming pool in Labrador West. Now residents' closest option is in Fermont, Que., 35 kilometres away.

Wabush Mayor Ron Barron says the town couldn't afford to keep the rec centre open anymore. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

Barron said Labrador City should keep chipping in for the facility because most of its patrons were from there.

But Belinda Adams, a Labrador City councillor, said they weren't willing to continue the financial arrangement because Wabush wouldn't provide a plan for self-sustainability.

"What are we going to do differently in the future? We can't keep donating and not knowing what you are doing with our money," said Adams, who suggested amalgamation as a potential solution to budgetary problems.

Belinda Adams, a Labrador City councillor, says the Town of Wabush wouldn't provide a plan for the centre's self-sustainability. (Submitted by Belinda Adams)

"We feel that if it's an amalgamated community, and it's under one budget, we could as a team work together in managing that money," said Adams.

We can't keep donating and not knowing what you are doing with our money. - Belinda Adams

Barron said regionalization of the service would be a better way to address the shortfall than outright amalgamation.

"Our waste management is regionalized. We pay our way and Labrador City pays their way. Labrador City runs it, but we pay our way. That's all we are asking that with this facility, the same thing happens," said Barron.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador