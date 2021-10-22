Barry the pumpkin-snatching pooch of Labrador City hunts Halloween treats on his neighbour's porch
A dog's newfound love of pumpkins leads to a homeowner chasing him around the yard in the pouring rain
When Ashlee Burridge pulled into the driveway of her home in Labrador City, she noticed something strange: her recently decorated front step looked different.
Some of the pumpkins she had put out earlier that day were now neatly piled on her neighbour's lawn with others in the middle of her own lawn. She thought her niece and nephew must have been at her house while she was out or that another kid from the neighbourhood had moved them .It wasn't until she got out of her car until she realized what happened.
"I open up my car door. This big white fluffy dog runs at me with a pumpkin, and then I pieced it all together and was like, 'Oh, you're the bandit here,'" Burridge told CBC News.
It was Burridge's first time meeting the dog, who she later learned was named Barry. Being an animal person, she was surprised to see a dog in her neighbourhood that she didn't recognize.
"As soon as I saw him coming towards me with one of the little pumpkins in his mouth, I couldn't help but laugh," she said.
When she walked toward her neighbour's lawn to retrieve her pumpkins, she said, Barry seemed to think they were playing a game.
"He starts to pick up speed and then I start to run, he still has a pumpkin in his mouth, I'm trying to beat him to the neighbour's lawn to try and scoop them up before he does," she said. "As I'm grabbing the three little pumpkins in my arms, the dog jumps up at me with a pumpkin still in his mouth and tries to grab another one from me.… I couldn't stop laughing."
Burridge brought the pumpkins back to her front step but Barry's fun didn't end there.
"The dog decides to go up on the step again and grab another pumpkin and take off down the road, so I'm running after him being like, 'Hey you! Hey fluffy dog! You, stop! My pumpkin!' It was comedy, it was a comedy show," said Burridge.
Burridge says she was glad nobody was around to watch her chase after her pumpkins but thankfully, her doorbell camera caught Barry in the act. Click the video below to watch.
'What do you want with my pumpkins?'
Burridge checked a community Facebook group to find the owner of the big white fluffy dog and to let her neighbours know the if they were missing pumpkins, she had discovered the culprit.
"Here I am, it's pouring rain, I've got my hood up, I'm sprinting down the street trying to catch the dog with a pumpkin in his mouth and he's coming back at me trying to get the rest of them. All playful, not a bit aggressive," said Burridge. "This was a big game to him and all this while I'm like, 'Who are you? Where do you live? What do you want with my pumpkins?'"
Barry's owner, Val St-Gelais, who was on vacation, was tagged in Burridge's Facebook post and discovered her pup was on the hunt for pumpkins.
"When I watched the video, I thought, 'That's classic Barry.… He gets into some shenanigans for sure. He keeps our life interesting,'" said St-Gelais.
This is Barry's first Halloween and he loves the holiday, especially the decorations.
"He is a lover of food and gets any kind of food that he can. He's known to steal raw potatoes from the garden at the home and at the cabin, he just loves any kind of food," said St-Gelais. "I was not one bit surprised when I saw [the video] because he still doesn't have the best idea of what he shouldn't be eating or taking."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?