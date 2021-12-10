Labrador woman grateful for community support after devastating house fire

A Labrador woman feels lucky to be alive — and to live in Happy Valley-Goose Bay — as she recovers from the loss of her childhood home in a fire last month.

Sheila Shiwak had just gone to bed on Nov. 25 when she was awoken by her partner, Claire Potvin, shouting for her to get out of the house.

"Then I realized that the house was on fire," Shiwak said. "So we got out in just our pyjamas. She got out in her bare feet and pyjamas … but the house was gutted out completely."

Shiwak and Potvin had been trying to keep warm in their home during a power outage that lasted more than 36 hours. The couple had been using candles, with tin foil underneath for safety. Shiwak suspects a candle somehow got tipped over, but she isn't sure.

Shiwak got their dog out while Potvin got their cat. Potvin also broke a window to get the renter out of a small attached suite, and the group watched as firefighters tried to stop the blaze.

It was difficult for Shiwak to watch, as she grew up in the house and took it over when her mother died, seven years ago. The house still held a number of her mother's things.

"We lost a lot of memories," Shiwak said. "You don't realize what you have until you lose it."

While the exterior of the home shows smaller signs of damage, the interior of Shiwak and Potvin's home is completely gutted by the fire, she says. (Submitted by Sheila Shiwak )

The fire department, paramedics and town mayor worked to find them a place to stay that night. The two and their dog stayed with a friend while their cat was fostered by another.

Her renter went with his parents, and her cousin, who had been staying with her, was put up by the Labrador Friendship Centre. It didn't take long for others to step up, including a woman who got them a room at Royal Inn and Suites.

A niece and a former coworker started a GoFundMe campaign for her. The Salvation Army, Mokami Status of Women, Libra House and more stepped up to chip in, and people donated clothing to help them get through the weekend and beyond.

Shiwak and Potvin were able to rescue Josie the cat and Floyd the dog from the fire. Shiwak said a friend immediately stepped up to foster Josie and other people helped her find pet-friendly accommodations. (Submitted by Sheila Shiwak )

"It's going to take a long time, I think, mentally to get over some of your fears now," Shiwak said. "I can't say enough about the community, I mean, the overwhelming support of the community."

Strangers, friends and family alike donated funds and items. The couple are now back at their property in a small granny suite that escaped damage thanks to a firewall. Shiwak says they're fortunate to simply still be alive.

Shiwak said she wanted to thank everyone who donated items or funds, as she knows many people live paycheque to paycheque.

She also said she hopes to rebuild her childhood home.

"It's going to be a long road mentally, I think, in recovery, but because of a community like we are blessed to be living in the area that we are," Shiwak said. "We would not have been able to do it without them. Impossible."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador