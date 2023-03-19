Labrador Winter Games wrap up with a promise of increased funding for 2026

Premier Andrew Furey takes the stage at the closing ceremonies of the Labrador 2023 Winter Games. (Andrew Furey/Twitter)

Premier Andrew Furey closed out the Labrador 2023 Winter Games Saturday evening by announcing an increase in funding at the closing ceremonies.



While the province contributed $500,000 to the games this year, Furey said they will increase that by 50% for the next games in 2026.

"It is because of events like this that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are collectively able to enjoy the spirit of each other," Furey said. "So while this may be an investment in competition and it may be, and should be, an investment in wellness, it is truly an investment in who we are and protecting that for future generations."

What a finish and what an honour to be part of the closing ceremony for the Labrador Winter Games. The pride of place here in Labrador is amazing. Congratulations to all of the athletes, volunteers, and organizers of the 2023 Winter Games. <a href="https://t.co/EsOfuDhVXX">pic.twitter.com/EsOfuDhVXX</a> —@FureyAndrew

In addition to the $250,000 bump in funding for the Winter Games, Lisa Dempster, the Minister for Labrador Affairs, announced funding for regional games in the north and south of Labrador in the off years.

"I am coming with $50,000 tonight and I've just been speaking with our MP and she told me she's going to match it," Dempster said, referring to Yvonne Jones, who left the games early to return to cancer treatments in St. John's.

"I talked to [Jones] about an hour ago and she said 'I will be back stronger than ever at the next Labrador Winter Games', and I've not a doubt that she will."

The closing ceremonies was a lively event, with people representing the communities that competed in the games parading and dancing around the EJ Broomfield Arena in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Furey was also on hand to announce that Labrador City is the overall community winner of the games, while second place went to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and Cartwright was third.

