Learn how the seal kick, the iconic Labrador Winter Games event, got its name

When Charlotte Coombs was approached by the Labrador Winter Games committee 40 years ago to commission a piece for an event, she says, she had no clue it would become a staple of the Games's history.

Coombs is a large part of the history of the seal kick, a one-foot high-kick event in which competitors jump from the ground with a running start to kick a tiny knitted seal in competition. The person who kicks the seal at the greatest height wins.

Coombs worked at Labrador Handicrafts Limited in 1983 when she was approached to create a piece for the event. She got to work, and says the rest is history.

"They told me they would use something that was something like a seal. So I thought 'I'll make up a little seal,'" Coombs told CBC News with a laugh during a recent interview.

"That's what I did, and that's what they've been using for years."

Coombs has made them for every Games since 1983. She says she has no desire to give it up any time soon.

