Competition fierce as ball hockey teams battle at Labrador Winter Games

Teams are fighting hard to get the gold at the Labrador Winter Games event at the E.J. Broomfield arena today.

Cartwright won ball hockey gold in 2016

Jacob Barker · CBC News ·
Bill Russell competed for the resettled community of William's Harbour in the last Games. This time around, he's with Port Hope Simpson. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Both sides of the E.J. Broomfield arena are busy today at the Labrador Winter Games as the hard-fought ball hockey event is in full swing. 

"We got a lot of fans up in the stands, a lot of people travelling up from Rigolet on snowmobile … so we always got a lot of support here from our community," said Rigolet player Eldred Allen. 

Watch teams duke it out for ball hockey supremacy:

Hockey fans from Rigolet come out loud while players from the relocated community of Williams Harbour find a home on a different team. 1:08

Rigolet does not have a indoor hockey rink but they are fierce competitors when it comes to the floor-based game. 

"It's a big sport all along the coast because most communities on the coast don't have ice rinks," Allen said. 

"[With] ball hockey, everybody's got a gym so everybody plays ball hockey."

Still in it

The community of Williams Harbour does not have a team in this year's event. The community relocated in 2017 but you'll still find them at these games; they're just on different teams.

"We were saying too bad we couldn't put a team in," said Bill Russell, who competed in the dog team race for Williams Harbour in the last games. He and his sister are playing with the community of Port Hope Simpson for these Games.

"Everybody still talks about it. It's William's Harbour; there's a lot of William's Harbour people around here."

The semifinal and final games for the event will be held later today.

About the Author

Jacob Barker

Videojournalist

Jacob Barker reports on Labrador for CBC News from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

