For this Labrador mother of triplets, meeting an adult set of triplets has brought peace of mind

Michelle Newman, right, was in shock when she found out her family of three would be doubling in size. The Newmans had to get three of everything when preparing for the arrival of the babies. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

A Labrador couple got the surprise of a lifetime last year, when they went for what they thought was a routine ultrasound, and learned their family of three would be doubling in size.

Michelle Newman and her husband, Woundy, are now sleeping in shifts to care for triplet two-month-old babies, James, William and Russell.

"It's insane. Like you feel like you have to be an octopus and have a million arms," she said in an interview with CBC News.

Newman, who lives in Labrador West, still thinks back to when she first found out she was carrying three babies at once.

"It was a lot to take in," she said.

The family had to get three of everything to prepare for the newborns. Newman moved to St John's for five months during her pregnancy in order to be close to the Janeway, since there's no neonatal intensive care unit in Labrador.

From left to right, Lucas, Cameron and Ryan White, a 19-year-old set of Labrador triplets, recently met William and Russell and James Newman, a two-month-old set of triplets. (Submitted by Lisa Peddle)

Recently, Newman's triplets met Lucas, Cameron and Ryan White, 19, another set of Labrador triplets.

"They said it was like a cool experience, just having each other all the time," she said. "I think it would be neat for them, three of them, to go through school together."

Newman said their mother, Lisa, gave her much-needed advice, too. "It was just like, if she could do it, I could do it," she said.

The Newman triplets are fraternal.

"A lot of people think that they can't tell them apart, but they look different to me," Newman said.

She said so far, she's been getting by with the help of family and friends.

"I've had friends come and help me out and people just dropping things off and anything they can do to help, it's been awesome," she said.

