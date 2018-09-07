Labrador west customers may be reimbursed as internet outage continues

Some customers in Labrador west may be reimbursed for time spent without internet access, which is now stretching into a third day.

CRRS has asked its provider, Telus, for compensation for the loss of access, and if they receive that it will be passed on to customers, network operations manager Robert Burton told the Labrador Morning Show Friday.

"Certainly we'll be going after our provider for some kind of compensation for this outage, as it was significant, and we fully intend to pass that on to our customers in one way or another," Burton said.

CRRS, a non-profit, carries Telus internet in western Labrador.

Access hopefully back today

Crews had to stop working to restore internet access last night, as they weren't equipped to work in darkness, but planned to resume at first light this morning, Burton said.

The cause of the outage was a complete severing of the line, which runs on Iron Ore Company of Canada [IOC] land, and a full kilometre of cable needs to be replaced, he said.

Burton was hopeful service could be restored before the weekend.

"We're certainly hoping that service will be back up today," he said.

The outage affects internet and telephone service for 3,500 customer accounts, he said, which he estimates involves 10,000 people.

Two-pronged problem

Labrador west was actually affected by a second outage for Bell customers yesterday, unrelated to the CRRS problem.

Burton's understanding is that the service issue in town was related to severed and damaged copper cables belonging to Bell.

The simultaneous issue caused a lot of confusion, as local infrastructure is often shared between the two telecom companies and the IOC mine.

"It was really a perfect storm," he said. "It was just unfortunate that it happened the same time."

This outage is especially large but isn't the first one CRRS has dealt with recently, Burton said.

It has has purchased a redundancy, which is a different path to the internet, because of more regular outages due to breaks in the Quebec region, he said. However, that is not functioning now either.

"This is kind of two-pronged for us," he said.

"We currently have an investigation going as to how this one point of failure could affect the two sides of our connection, and meanwhile the repairs are ongoing."

Getting access to those redundancies in case of an outage is a priority for CSSR, Burton said, but can be difficult because of the area's remoteness.

"We realize it's very frustrating and we're doing everything to try to add as much reliability and redundancy into the network at all times."

With files from the Labrador Morning Show

