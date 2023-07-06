Fire ban in effect for Labrador West as fire index reaches 'very high'

Jeff Motty is the supervisor of forest insect disease and fire control for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The risk for wildfires near the Labrador-Quebec border remains a major concern for local leaders, which resulted in a fire ban for the region on Wednesday.

All fires — open burning, fireworks, fire pits, wood-burning barbecues, cooking stoves and smokers — are banned until further notice. The ruling covers the area from the border to the Ashuanipi River, including Labrador City and Wabush.

The decision was made by the local municipalities, and was welcomed by the province's forest fire officials.

"We're going into a period where you're going to see an increased risk of fire in Labrador," said Jeff Motty, supervisor of fire control with the province. "It's very high in western Labrador."

The majority of fires have been on the Quebec side of the border so far, with one burning north of Sept-Îles causing mines to close near the border in early June.

The fire index dropped to low in the region in recent weeks, before spiking again this week. The risk is forecasted to be very high on Thursday, which is the second-highest classification on the fire index, followed by extreme.

The municipalities of Labrador City and Wabush said they're concerned the fire index could go to extreme in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to top 30 C on Thursday with a chance of lightning — prime conditions to spark a forest fire.

Fire burning near Nain

There are five active forest fires in Labrador. All are considered out of control.

Motty said the province only dedicates resources to control a wildfire if it's deemed a threat to "values of concern," such as businesses or residences. The five currently burning are in remote areas.

The most recent fire cropped up on July 5, about 55 km north-northwest of Nain. It's not considered a risk to the community at this point.

"It's burning away from Nain at this point in time," Motty said on Thursday morning. "We'll continue to monitor that particular fire and keep in contact with Nunatsiavut on a regular basis."

The best thing people can do right now is focus on fire prevention, Motty said. That means doing things like keeping your wood pile away from your house, cleaning your gutters, raking under your deck and moving a barbecue away from a house.

"Prevention is key," Motty said.

