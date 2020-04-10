No dart league? Think again, says a Labrador couple who went online to stay social

Tony Cullen and Patricia Maloney (the top team) run the entire virtual dart league out of their home. Games are played from rec rooms and basements with the regular season winding down in June. (Submitted by Patricia Maloney)

People are beginning to adapt to the new social norm of staying home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — and some have even made a game of it.

Patricia Maloney and Tony Cullen have created an online dart league, and it all started with Maloney and Cullen taking on another couple from what would be their real-life league.

Since then it has blossomed into 18 teams, all couples, playing the game through FaceTime, the video conversation app.

"We're all missing each other," Cullen told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Cullen handles the game scheduling and the entire league's statistics. From there it's up to the other couples to set up a FaceTme connection. Both sides keep score sheets and point their mobile devices at their home dart boards during the call.

Maloney said it's nice to have a feeling of normalcy, despite all teams being stuck inside their respective homes.

"Everybody is enjoying it. They love it so much, and to be able to just talk to each other and playing the game that we all love so much, it's one way that we're all being able to stay connected," she said.

"It's a highlight of our day."

Patricia Maloney and Tony Cullen have taken their 18-team dart league online. (Submitted by Patricia Maloney)

The league even broadcasts some games live from within its members-only Facebook group.

June will mark the beginning of the playoff rounds. The league will be spilt into two groups: the top eight playing for the championship, while the bottom 10 duke it out for bragging rights.

As for prizes, Cullen said he and Maloney will donate something to the winners, but nothing big — it's mostly about staying connected.

From there, depending on the province's public health emergency restrictions still being in place, they will start all over again, potentially expanded.

"I already got a couple of requests to join, but it will have to be the next league," said Cullen.

