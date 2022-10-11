Labrador MHA says she has no faith government will reverse dramatic rise in suicides

Lela Evans, NDP MHA for Torngat Mountains, said several factors, including the cost of living and intergenerational trauma, are contributing to higher rates of suicide in northern Labrador. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

WARNING: This story contains a discussion of suicide and residential schools.

The MHA for northern Labrador says she has no faith the provincial government will adequately address a dramatic increase in suicides in her district.

According to numbers from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner obtained by CBC News, the number of suicide deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador jumped by 25 per cent overall in 2021, but more than doubled in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lela Evans, NDP MHA for Torngat Mountains, pointed to a high cost of living and intergenerational trauma as two of the main causes of mental health problems in her district, and said the provincial government hasn't done enough to help.

"That government in there has colonial policies of today — not of the past, of today," she said while speaking with reporters.

Nineteen people in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region died by suicide in 2021, compared with nine people in 2020. Though Labrador-Grenfell Health covers all of Labrador and the northern peninsula of Newfoundland, suicide rates tend to be higher in Inuit and First Nations communities in Canada.

Evans said multiple factors — including the cost of living, the pandemic, addiction and intergenerational trauma — have led some to their breaking point.

Connections to suicide

The food and fuel prices in northern Labrador communities were already higher than in other parts of the province, and Evans said the rising cost of living is having a severe impact.

"Economic marginalization, for us, is about being cold. It's about kids who would rather stay in the school then come home because the house is cold," she said.

Last week, Natan Obed, the president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said the impact of suicide is felt widely in Inuit communities.

"Every last Inuk across this country has a connection with suicide," he said.

Evans said the rising cost of living has compounded the continued impact of residential schools and intergenerational trauma.

"We see, basically, people can't relate to northern Labrador, but yet everybody will put on an orange shirt, everybody will hang up a picture of a red dress for missing and murdered Indigenous women and young girls," she said.

Health Minister Tom Osborne insisted the provincial government is working to address the impact of intergenerational trauma on Indigenous communities.

"We are obviously gaining a greater understanding of some of the issues through Truth and Reconciliation, through better partnerships and a better awareness," he said.

'It just pisses me off'

Experts have told CBC News that the increase in suicide rates is not necessarily indicative of a long-term trend, but is useful for identifying a region which may be in crisis.

Osborne said the increase in suicides in Labrador is concerning, but said the provincial government's five-year plan to improve provincial mental health care, titled Towards Recovery, is working.

"We have done a great deal of work in terms of mental health and addictions, there's a lot of work still underway, and there's work left to be done still," he said.

Health Minister Tom Osborne called the rise in suicides in Labrador "concerning." (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Osborne said the provincial government is working to implement all 12 actions in the province's suicide plan.

Evans called on the provincial government to reinstate a freight boat carrying supplies from the island of Newfoundland to northern communities — which was less expensive for residents, but cost government more.

When asked if the government would consider reinstating the vessel, Osborne said the area wasn't part of his portfolio.

"It should be a matter of concern to you," Evans said.

"It just pisses me off. It really do. And it hurts me."

Where to get help if you or someone you know is struggling:

Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (Text, 4 p.m. to midnight ET only)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

Hope for Wellness Helpline: 1-855-242-3310 (phone, available in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut upon request)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador