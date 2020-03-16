Fishing on the Labrador Strait: A Land & Sea archival special

The Lady Thomas was one of the first inshore draggers in Labrador. Dragging was a new, exciting method of fishing at the time. (CBC)

On the water, the morning mist lingered in L'Anse-au-Clair. On the land, it was burning off in the warm July sun of 1982.

All of the fishing boats were headed out. It was a good day for their boats on the water, as the capelin rolled close to the beach.

Things had changed from the year before as fishermen had started using the new, exciting method of dragging. Radars scan while nets sweep the bottom of the ocean floor.

The Lady Thomas, skipped by Capt. Sam Thomas, was one of the first inshore draggers in Labrador. The boats had the key advantage of being able to fish in both Labrador and Quebec, as the 39-foot vessel fell just one foot below the maximum 40-foot limit of Quebec waters.

"As far as I'm concerned, wherever the fish [are] at you gotta get it," Thomas said. "I mean you gotta go where the fish are. You got to keep up [above] 20 feet, you got to keep in the rocks to get a bit of fish."

Hear more stories from the Labrador Straits in this full length Land & Sea episode from 1982:

The number of draggers had risen from the summer before, as more fishermen wanted to try their hand at the new method, so much so that Calvin Letto, chairman of the L'Anse-au-Clair fisherman's committee, said fisherman had to leave their favourite spots because of overcrowded waters.

"The day of the longlining and gillnetting, that's finished with those long liners," Letto said. "Gillnetting, we wouldn't be able to do anything on this part of the coast because of the draggers."

"There's times we've been driven out of the bank with the draggers. You had to haul up your jigger and get out of the way," Letto added.

The summer of 1982 was a prosperous one for those fishing on the Labrador Straits. As fishermen moved toward dragging, quotas from the previous year were smashed. One fisherman reported bringing 80,000 pounds in three days, while Calvin Letto said he matched his previous summer's catch in three weeks.

"I say [it's] the only way," Sam Thomas said. "When you're in, you're in."

Lady Thomas skipper Sam Thomas said dragging was 'the only way to fish' off the Labrador Strait in 1982. (CBC)

More to discover

Want more Land & Sea? Click here to see a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador