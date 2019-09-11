Shipping to Labrador as spring arrives: A Land & Sea archival special

Spring is an important time for the communities along Labrador's northern coast, after months of isolation due to snow and ice. The first vessels that made their way from Lewisporte up to communities like Nain, Makkovik and Black Tickle carried vital supplies for residents who were getting thin on essentials as winter came to an end.

In 1985, Land & Sea followed along with that journey, starting in Lewisporte, where boats heading to Labrador were loaded with everything from explosives and tractors to bananas and tinned milk. Even a mobile home, jutting off the boat on each side, made the trip.

Shipping boats are vital to Labrador's coastal communities, bringing supplies — even something like this mobile home. (CBC)

The coastal freighters leaving Lewisporte were a lifeline to the north, carrying both supplies and passengers. Emergency supplies could be brought in by plane but for larger shipments — such as, for example, wood to build a wharf — boats like the Marine Transport were essential.

After 26 hours of travel, the Marine Transport — mobile home and all — reached Black Tickle, an unsheltered coastal community cut off from roads to other parts of Labrador.

Many of the descendents of Black Tickle could trace their lineage back to fishermen who decided to settle there a century ago. The fishery was still vital to the town, and was improving with new rules in place to keep foreign fleets at a distance.

Though he lived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Ed Anderson looked forward to returning to Makkovik to fish, trap and hunt. (CBC)

The boat then continued on to Makkovik, an important centre for Labrador's northern coast. With the fishery improving there too, wood for a wharf would come in handy. When the boat arrived, everyone but the town's oldest and youngest residents were away fishing. Others like Ed Anderson, who lived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, had returned to their family's ancestral home to visit.

"I haven't got to work for a living because I've got a pension but still I like to be out in the boat, on the Ski-Doo," Anderson said.

From there the boat continued on to Davis Inlet and Nain, eagerly awaited at each stop.

Shipments to the Labrador coast are still important today. Watch the full episode below to see what has changed, and what has remained the same.

Want more Land & Sea? Click here for a playlist of archival episodes on our YouTube channel, and you can watch more recent episodes on our CBC Gem streaming service.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador