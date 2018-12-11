Lab City forges ahead on plan for regional rec centre without help from Wabush, mayor says

The town of Labrador City says it doesn't need help from its neighbouring town of Wabush to move forward with plans for a recreation facility for both communities.

"We thought we had come to a reasonable solution to keep [their] recreational centre open for another four years and also help bring us a little step closer towards coming together with a regional wellness centre and they denied that," Labrador City Mayor Wayne Button said.

That rejection came out of a meeting between the two towns in July, according to Button.

"They came back about a month later [and] they asked for almost triple what we requested and they said they were not willing to contribute anything towards our regional wellness centre."

Last month, Wabush Mayor Ron Barron said that Labrador City had never followed through on funding promised to them from Labrador City. The funding shortfall would force a closure of the Mike Adam Recreational complex this season, he said.

Button, however, said that's not the case.

We're ready to put shovels in the ground. - Labrador City Mayor Wayne Button

"What we did state was that we would give $115,000 based on two stipulations," Button said.

Mayor Button says his town offered $115,000 for the Mike Adam Recreation Centre in Wabush, but it came with conditions that Wabush did not meet. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"One — that our head of recreation has to go in and do an assessment of the building, which he did and found no faults with it, and two — they have to present to us a long term plan for regional recreation. Again, they never presented anything to us."

Big bucks in budget

In its 2019 budget announcement Tuesday, Labrador City said it would increase the funding for a regional recreation centre from around $500,000 to more than $3 million dollars without requiring any additional funding from taxpayers in large part due to its ability to reallocate funding meant for waste water management that can be replaced with federal and provincial grants.

"That allowed additional funds, upwards of over $1.6 million that we could do whatever we want with it," Button said. "We basically decided to reallocate that to the wellness centre."

Button said Labrador City has been planning a new facility for seven years and even has architectural designs to add on to the existing infrastructure of their arena.

"We're ready to put shovels in the ground," he said. "All we're waiting on is federal and provincial grant money to be approved."

Wabush Mayor Ron Barron in the gym at the Mike Adam Recreational Complex. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said the town's invitation to Wabush to take part in their "vision" for the new facility remains on the table but has thus far gone unanswered.

"The standstill is on Wabush's part," Button said. "Not only have we proposed a regional recreational model for them that is reasonable and cost efficient and profitable for them but we also as of today have heard from two other stakeholders that are also approving this proposal — but only if Wabush also approves it."

Button would not elaborate on who the other stakeholders were, other than to say they were corporate.

Wabush Mayor Ron Barron says his town is drafting a written response to today's news and will give his thoughts once it's been released.